Menu
Account
Sign In
Large Cars, Sport CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2019 Honda Accord

87,619 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 10906658
  2. 10906658
  3. 10906658
  4. 10906658
  5. 10906658
  6. 10906658
  7. 10906658
  8. 10906658
  9. 10906658
  10. 10906658
  11. 10906658
  12. 10906658
  13. 10906658
  14. 10906658
  15. 10906658
  16. 10906658
  17. 10906658
  18. 10906658
  19. 10906658
  20. 10906658
  21. 10906658
  22. 10906658
  23. 10906658
  24. 10906658
  25. 10906658
  26. 10906658
  27. 10906658
  28. 10906658
Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,619KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, Sport CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ACCIDENT REPAIR $4156 ACCIDENT REPAIR $39563 (THEFT)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate 29,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Thornhill, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 56,549 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Power Sunroof Navigation Front Vented/Heated Seats for sale in Thornhill, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Power Sunroof Navigation Front Vented/Heated Seats 69,183 KM $49,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Accord