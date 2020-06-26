2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

HD Radio

Premium Synthetic Seats

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Smart Device Integration

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)

Mopar rock rails

GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)

FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Steel Spare Wheel

Slate Blue Pearl

BLACK/BLACK/RED INSERTS NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BJ -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic

JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist

TRAILHAWK LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Cargo Area Cover Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers LED Fog Lamps LED Daytime Running Lights CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof

Requires Subscription

