2019 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6800708

6800708 Stock #: C2248

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # C2248

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD) STING-GREY GVWR: 2 267 KGS (5 000 LBS) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/Etorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery GVWR: 2 267 kgs (5 000 lbs) 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.