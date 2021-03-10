Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Description Features

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

SPORT

Location

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6800708
  • Stock #: C2248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD)
STING-GREY
GVWR: 2 267 KGS (5 000 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/Etorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery GVWR: 2 267 kgs (5 000 lbs) 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap

