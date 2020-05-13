2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2019 MERCEDES G-Class AMG G63 4MATIC SUV:A Mercedes-AMG engine only starts with state of the art, everything from fuel pressure to exhaust routing is developed to quicken, heighten and intensify its response, and yours.ONLY 7,880 KMS| $5,000 Dealer installed options|PPF|Ceramic Pro|Tints|Chrome DeleteFeatures and Specs:Black Metallic paint with Exclusive interior PLUS packageExclusive Nappa leather with diamond stitching Nappa leather-covered dash22"" AMG 7-twin Spoke black wheel ($3,500)AMG Night Package ($4,750):Gloss Black exterior accents The rugged front underguard is finished in gloss blackHandcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engineAMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed transmissionAMG RIDE CONTROL adaptive damping suspensionPower: 577| Tourque: 627 | ACC: 4.5 SecG manufaktur Black Fiddleback open-pore trim ($1,000)Burmester Surround Sound SystemPower front seats with memory Rapid heating feature for front seats60/40-split folding rear seats Heated rear seats Power tilt/sliding glass sunroof12.3-inch high-resolution central displayLINGUATRONIC voice control64-colour LED ambient lightingPrepaid Maintenance Package
