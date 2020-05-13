Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$242,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

  1. 5016540
  2. 5016540
  3. 5016540
  4. 5016540
  5. 5016540
  6. 5016540
  7. 5016540
  8. 5016540
  9. 5016540
  10. 5016540
  11. 5016540
  12. 5016540
  13. 5016540
  14. 5016540
  15. 5016540
  16. 5016540
  17. 5016540
  18. 5016540
  19. 5016540
  20. 5016540
  21. 5016540
  22. 5016540
  23. 5016540
  24. 5016540
  25. 5016540
  26. 5016540
  27. 5016540
  28. 5016540
  29. 5016540
Contact Seller

$242,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,880KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5016540
  • Stock #: P3303
  • VIN: WDCYC7HJ4KX309779
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2019 MERCEDES G-Class AMG G63 4MATIC SUV:A Mercedes-AMG engine only starts with state of the art, everything from fuel pressure to exhaust routing is developed to quicken, heighten and intensify its response, and yours.ONLY 7,880 KMS| $5,000 Dealer installed options|PPF|Ceramic Pro|Tints|Chrome DeleteFeatures and Specs:Black Metallic paint with Exclusive interior PLUS packageExclusive Nappa leather with diamond stitching Nappa leather-covered dash22"" AMG 7-twin Spoke black wheel ($3,500)AMG Night Package ($4,750):Gloss Black exterior accents The rugged front underguard is finished in gloss blackHandcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engineAMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed transmissionAMG RIDE CONTROL adaptive damping suspensionPower: 577| Tourque: 627 | ACC: 4.5 SecG manufaktur Black Fiddleback open-pore trim ($1,000)Burmester Surround Sound SystemPower front seats with memory Rapid heating feature for front seats60/40-split folding rear seats Heated rear seats Power tilt/sliding glass sunroof12.3-inch high-resolution central displayLINGUATRONIC voice control64-colour LED ambient lightingPrepaid Maintenance Package

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,Rear Air,Security Alarm,AM/FM,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

2017 Ford Escape SE
 82,549 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 79,233 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer L...
 95,877 KM
$31,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

905-889-XXXX

(click to show)

905-889-7343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory