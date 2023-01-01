$36,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300 4MATIC SUV-Navi-Panroof-360cam-AMG PKG
Location
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10055667
- VIN: WDC0G4KB4KV126976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,911 KM
Vehicle Description
65,911Km only, 2.0 4cyl twin turbo AMG Executive Package, Local Ontario Vehicle, AWD, 360*camera, Blind Spot warning, Power Panroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IwIGy4yX02/ZAR2jk1crMj9Z0KWH0Lgr
Price $36,995 + applicable taxes
(special price - price reduced )
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
AMG Pkg
Executive Pkg
Premium Sound System
Navigation
blind spot warning
backup camera
360* Camera
power Panoramic roof
rear ac / heat
Bluetooth
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Power Tailgate
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
Vehicle Features
