Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

65,911 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV-Navi-Panroof-360cam-AMG PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV-Navi-Panroof-360cam-AMG PKG

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

  1. 1686589860
  2. 1686589866
  3. 1686589872
  4. 1686589879
  5. 1686589885
  6. 1686589891
  7. 1686589898
  8. 1686589904
  9. 1686589910
  10. 1686589917
  11. 1686589921
  12. 1686589926
  13. 1686589930
  14. 1686589936
  15. 1686589942
  16. 1686589949
  17. 1686589955
  18. 1686589961
  19. 1686589967
  20. 1686589973
  21. 1686589978
  22. 1686589985
  23. 1686589992
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
65,911KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055667
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB4KV126976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,911 KM

Vehicle Description

65,911Km only, 2.0 4cyl twin turbo AMG Executive Package, Local Ontario Vehicle, AWD, 360*camera, Blind Spot warning, Power Panroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Heated Seats, memory seats, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. All possible options, Just Arrived. 

 

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IwIGy4yX02/ZAR2jk1crMj9Z0KWH0Lgr

 

Price $36,995 + applicable taxes 

(special price - price reduced ) 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

AMG Pkg 

Executive Pkg 

Premium Sound System 

Navigation 

blind spot warning 

backup camera 

360* Camera

power Panoramic roof 

rear ac / heat 

Bluetooth 

Power Seats 

Heated Seats

Cold A/c 

Power locks

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Power Tailgate 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster 

AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio 

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side 

Alarm 

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This vehicle includes SAFETY a value of $799. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From House of Cars

2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 142,269 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 AWD-3.0...
 45,269 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2008 Audi A8 4.2L Qu...
 62,211 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email House of Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

Call Dealer

416-300-XXXX

(click to show)

416-300-0407

Quick Links
Directions Inventory