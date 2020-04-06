2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
888-394-5933
+ taxes & licensing
Take on the concrete jungle with style and comfort in this GLC300 loaded with navigation, a panoramic sunroof and backup camera! Other features include a power tailgate, blindspot alert, heated front seats, power folding side mirrors, keyless entry, auto stop/start, dual climate control, WiFi, Bluetooth, brake assist, attention assist, AM/FM/CD sound and 19" alloy wheels. The CarFax Report for this 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC 300 indicates previous registration in Quebec.Stop by CarHub today and treat yourself to this gem! CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $500 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.*** Choice of 1300+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8