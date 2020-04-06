Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300|Nav|PanoSunroof|BackupCam|HeatFrontSeats|WiFi|Bluetooth

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300|Nav|PanoSunroof|BackupCam|HeatFrontSeats|WiFi|Bluetooth

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

$42,598

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,561KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4843263
  • Stock #: C1461
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Take on the concrete jungle with style and comfort in this GLC300 loaded with navigation, a panoramic sunroof and backup camera! Other features include a power tailgate, blindspot alert, heated front seats, power folding side mirrors, keyless entry, auto stop/start, dual climate control, WiFi, Bluetooth, brake assist, attention assist, AM/FM/CD sound and 19" alloy wheels. The CarFax Report for this 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC 300 indicates previous registration in Quebec.Stop by CarHub today and treat yourself to this gem! CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $500 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.*** Choice of 1300+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

