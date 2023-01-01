Menu
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

128,986 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4-Navigation-dual sunroof-Camera-Leather-alloy

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4-Navigation-dual sunroof-Camera-Leather-alloy

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,986KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777886
  • VIN: WMZYT5C54K3E63729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,986 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner, accident free, Mini Countryman Cooper S 4Cyl, 2.0L Turbo, automatic Transmission, leather interior, fully loaded navigation, backup camera, dual sunroof. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, All possible options, Just Arrived. Carfax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id...Ch2cbiMUGiZKCjZ Price $27,995 + applicable taxes  VEHICLE OPTIONS:  All New Brakes Navigationbackup camera 18" Alloy WheelsKeyless entry push start Bluetooth, Heated Seats ambient lighting Cold A/c Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Tilt wheel Power windows Rear window defroster AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Satellite Radio / Bluetooth Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Traction control  This vehicle is sold with SAFETY package , a value of $799+hst. Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662 Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES: 888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

