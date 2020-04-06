7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
888-394-5933
+ taxes & licensing
An icon of luxury, style and speed, this 911 Carrera S has Extended Contrast Stitching Interior Package, Sport Chrono package and more. Other features include Bose Surround Sound System, Climate control panel painted, PORSCHE logo and model designation painted, Interior package painted, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with memory package, PORSCHE crest on headrests, steering column casing in leather with contrast stitching, tinted taillights, exclusive gear lever in Aluminum (PDK), heated front seats, Tinted LED Main Headlights in Black Including Porsche Dynamic Lamp System Plus (PDLS Plus), Sunroof. Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, Keyless Entry, Keyless Go, Dual climate control, Navigation system, SiriusXM satellite radio, Electronically controlled rear wing spoiler, display ParkAssist, Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black and 20" Carrera Sport Wheels. The CarFax Report for this 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S indicates a Clean Carfax report and it was previously registered in Ontario.
Don't miss out on this unique vehicle!
Set up an appointment to see this vehicle today!
CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.
*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report, and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.
*** Real photos, accurate descriptions and unmatched transparency.
*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams to a standard, not a budget.
*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $500 finance/lease fee for finance/lease purchases.
*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!
Compare our vehicles, prices, and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8