$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
888-394-5933
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
LARAMIE LONGHORN
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
888-394-5933
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
101,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8347719
- Stock #: RP3729A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RP3729A
- Mileage 101,520 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Red Pearl
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: USB Mobile Projection 12" Touchscreen SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
ACTIVE-LEVEL 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Power Running Boards Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Wireless Charging Pad Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert Rear Ventilated Seats Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8