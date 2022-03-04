$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8467590
- Stock #: J9643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Start System
Keyless Start
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Spray-in bedliner
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
LED BED LIGHTING
Black Tubular Side Steps
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
17-Speaker High Performance Audio
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZP -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage High-Back Seats Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Front Ventilated Seats
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY) -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 17" X 8" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 1-Ye...
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power Convex A...
POWER WAGON LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Overhead LED Lamps Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Dual Remote USB Charging Ports 2nd Row Heated Seats F...
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot/Cross-Path (Truck Only) Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Power ...
