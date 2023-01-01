$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2019 Toyota Prius
2019 Toyota Prius
c UPGRADE
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10078596
- Stock #: CP228A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, Upgrade Auto, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8