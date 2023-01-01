Menu
2019 Toyota Prius c

84,910 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

2019 Toyota Prius c

2019 Toyota Prius c

Tech Pkg-Leather-Navi-Camera-Sunroof-1owner-Cert

2019 Toyota Prius c

Tech Pkg-Leather-Navi-Camera-Sunroof-1owner-Cert

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9647122
  • VIN: JTDKDTB32K1631187

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,910 KM

 1 Owner , accident free Ontario Vehicle, 4cyl 1.5L auto Hybrid, Leather Interior, power sunroof, Navigation system, Backup Camera, heated seats, collision warning, lane departure warning, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean.  Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id...9RlfJNyeqiTe1mi Price $27,995 + applicable taxes (special price - price reduced )  VEHICLE OPTIONS: 5 years 100,000Km Power-terrain (Manufacturer) 8 years 160,000km Hybrid related components (Manufacturer) leather interiorpower sunroofheated seatsBackup Camera Collision warning Lane Departure warning alloy wheels Cold A/c Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Tilt wheel Power windowsRear window defroster AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Bluetooth media Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Traction control  This vehicle includes SAFETY package a value of $799+HST, Likening is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662.  Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
