2019 Toyota Prius c

55,276 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2019 Toyota Prius c

2019 Toyota Prius c

5dr HB Tech -Pwr Options-Collision & Lane dep wrng

2019 Toyota Prius c

5dr HB Tech -Pwr Options-Collision & Lane dep wrng

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,276KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746068
  • VIN: JTDKDTB33K1621445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,276 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner , 55,276km only Hybrid, Accident free, Ontario Vehicle, Backup Camera, collision warning, lane departure warning, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Door, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, Super Clean. Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id...GdoKPcVeq7/YKEr Price $29,995 + applicable taxes (special price - price reduced )  VEHICLE OPTIONS:  Backup CameraCollision warning Lane Departure warningCold A/c Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Tilt wheel Power windows Rear window defroster AM/FM/ AUX / CD player / Bluetooth media Bucket Seats Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Anti-lock brakes Traction control  This vehicle includes SAFETY package a value of $799+HST, Licensing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662. Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES: 888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

House of Cars

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

