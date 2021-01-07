2020 Acura RDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Remote Entry Floor mats Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Security SECURITY ALARM Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors BACKUP CAMERA Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T HD Radio Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.