6 3 , 2 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9780565

Stock #: RP3925A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 63,266 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 993 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

