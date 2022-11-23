Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Savana

52,660 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van BASE

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9397153
  • Stock #: CR3567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # CR3567
  • Mileage 52,660 KM

Vehicle Description

RWD 2500 135", 8-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/364

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
A/C
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Vinyl Seats
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL (341 hp [254.3 kW] @ 5400 rpm 373 lb-ft of torque [503.6 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler.
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

2018 Subaru WRX STI
 75,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Savana Carg...
 52,660 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 10 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory