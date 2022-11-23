$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2020 GMC Savana
2020 GMC Savana
Cargo Van BASE
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
52,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9397153
- Stock #: CR3567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # CR3567
- Mileage 52,660 KM
Vehicle Description
RWD 2500 135", 8-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L/364
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
A/C
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Vinyl Seats
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL (341 hp [254.3 kW] @ 5400 rpm 373 lb-ft of torque [503.6 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler.
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8