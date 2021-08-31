2020 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7819956

7819956 Stock #: C2730

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # C2730

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD) 3.517 Axle Ratio QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/ACCENT INSERT TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler Requires Subscription TRAILER TOW GROUP W/EHK&DFH -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 3.517 Axle Ratio Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Weather Floor Mats (CLF) Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.