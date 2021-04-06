2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6852020

6852020 Stock #: C2300

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # C2300

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) Requires Subscription TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FR. VENTED SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic Anodized/Light Black Chrome Interior Accents Granite Crystal Exterior Badging Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Body-Colou... ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronic Limited-Slip Rear Differential HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Quadra-Drive II 4X4 System GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.