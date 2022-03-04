$CALL+ tax & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8467584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T9638
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, SRT 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
RED SEAT BELTS
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel
WHEELS: 20" X 10" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
STING-GREY
TIRES: 295/45ZR20 BSW AS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver Compact Spare Tire 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel Delete Rear Tow Hook 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO PACKAGE -inc: harman/kardon 19-Speaker Audio 825 Watt Amplifier
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF -inc: Premium Headliner
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
Front collision mitigation
