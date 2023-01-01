Menu
Account
Sign In
Sport 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2020 Jeep Wrangler

69,126 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Remote Start Front Heated Seats BackUp Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport Remote Start Front Heated Seats BackUp Camera

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 10729454
  2. 10729454
  3. 10729454
  4. 10729454
  5. 10729454
  6. 10729454
  7. 10729454
  8. 10729454
  9. 10729454
  10. 10729454
  11. 10729454
  12. 10729454
  13. 10729454
  14. 10729454
  15. 10729454
  16. 10729454
  17. 10729454
  18. 10729454
  19. 10729454
  20. 10729454
  21. 10729454
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
STING-GREY
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD)
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 7" Full-Colour Driver Info Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 7" Touchscreen A/C w/A...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery Stop/Start Dual Battery System Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
TIRES: P245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S SPORT S -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlamps Leather-Wrapped Stee...
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection LED Taillamps Black Injection-Moulded Rear Bumper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 580 for sale in Thornhill, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 580 11,743 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q5 Komfort for sale in Thornhill, ON
2020 Audi Q5 Komfort 75,518 KM $31,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Pano Sunroof Navi Adaptive Cruise Ctrl 10.1 In Display for sale in Thornhill, ON
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Pano Sunroof Navi Adaptive Cruise Ctrl 10.1 In Display 9,105 KM $52,949 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler