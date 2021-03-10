2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 6722969

6722969 Stock #: A1645

A1645 VIN: 4JGFB5KB6LA261918

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1645

Mileage 11,091 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo shade Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Remote Entry Floor mats Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Security SECURITY ALARM Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors BACKUP CAMERA Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T HD Radio Blind Spot Monitor Gas/Electric Hybrid Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags WiFi Hotspot Automatic Parking 9-Speed A/T Smart Device Integration Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

