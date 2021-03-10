Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

11,091 KM

Details Description Features

$86,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$86,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

905-889-7343

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 450

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 450

Location

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

905-889-7343

  1. 6722969
  2. 6722969
  3. 6722969
  4. 6722969
  5. 6722969
  6. 6722969
  7. 6722969
  8. 6722969
  9. 6722969
  10. 6722969
  11. 6722969
  12. 6722969
  13. 6722969
  14. 6722969
  15. 6722969
  16. 6722969
  17. 6722969
  18. 6722969
  19. 6722969
  20. 6722969
  21. 6722969
  22. 6722969
  23. 6722969
  24. 6722969
  25. 6722969
  26. 6722969
  27. 6722969
  28. 6722969
  29. 6722969
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$86,888

+ taxes & licensing

11,091KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6722969
  • Stock #: A1645
  • VIN: 4JGFB5KB6LA261918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1645
  • Mileage 11,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Yonge-Steeles Ford - Canadas #1 Retail Volume Ford Dealership in Toronto popularly known as YSFord. All our prices are plus HST and LICENSING. No Gimmicks and No Admin fees, just our LOWEST price. Our Showroom Prices match our ONLINE prices to Guarantee you always get the lowest advertised price available. Actual pictures and full descriptions are provided for all of our Pre-Owned Inventory. If youre in the market for a Ford or any other quality Pre-Owned vehicle, stop by Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you here at Yonge-Steeles Ford Sales Limited, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive. We are YSFord.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
HD Radio
Blind Spot Monitor
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
WiFi Hotspot
Automatic Parking
9-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

2020 Ford Mustang Sh...
 950 KM
$142,888 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 46,045 KM
$12,488 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Mustang GT
 5,779 KM
$47,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

Yonge Steeles Ford Lincoln

7120 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

905-889-XXXX

(click to show)

905-889-7343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory