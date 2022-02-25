Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

27,108 KM

$56,998

+ tax & licensing
$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van BASE

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van BASE

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

27,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8347704
  Stock #: C3020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # C3020
  • Mileage 27,108 KM

Vehicle Description

135" WB, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

