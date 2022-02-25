2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

$56,998 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 1 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8347704

8347704 Stock #: C3020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Stock # C3020

Mileage 27,108 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Engine Immobilizer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.