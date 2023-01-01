$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 2500 V6 High Roof Navi BackUp Cam
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 2500 V6 High Roof Navi BackUp Cam
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 37,033 KM
Vehicle Description
We're excited to offer this impressive 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 V6 Navigation BackUp Cam . .
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for Service
*** 3 day Return/Exchange program available
*** 36 day warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our CarHub dealerships. $750 fee for all finance/lease deals -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
