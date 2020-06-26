Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper

Watch This Vehicle

Cooper

Location

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5291108
  • Stock #: CR1584
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Compact Cars, Cooper ALL4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

