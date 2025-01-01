Menu
Account
Sign In
Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2020 RAM 1500

125,521 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel Leather & Sound Group Alpine Level 2 Equipment Group Cold Weather Group

Watch This Vehicle
12149850

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel Leather & Sound Group Alpine Level 2 Equipment Group Cold Weather Group

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,521KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RP4082A
  • Mileage 125,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive Happy with CarHub

*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear wheelhouse liners
Spray-in bedliner

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Lower Two Tone Paint
MP3 Capability
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
Maximum Steel Metallic
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 18" X 8" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subs...
BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
GVWR: 3 265 KGS (7 200 LBS)
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Common Rail Diesel Badge 250 Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 265 kgs (7 200 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Thermal Rear Axle
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W REBEL -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV) Black Rear Bumper Rebel Instrument Cluster 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-...
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Winter Front Grille Cover
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch A/C w/Dual-Zone Autom...
ALPINE LEATHER & SOUND GROUP W/2_W -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guard...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2024 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 for sale in Thornhill, ON
2024 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 15,555 KM $57,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition for sale in Thornhill, ON
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition 5,628 KM $51,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q5 Technik Quattro Panoroof Backup Cam Heated Seats Heated Wheel for sale in Thornhill, ON
2022 Audi Q5 Technik Quattro Panoroof Backup Cam Heated Seats Heated Wheel 67,061 KM $38,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500