2020 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6800693
  • Stock #: C2246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C2246
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Rear wheelhouse liners
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
HD Radio
Spray-in bedliner
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Black Tubular Side Steps
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Overhead LED Lamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver S...
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP W/2_L -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

