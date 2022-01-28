$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
SPORT
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
35,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8233650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear wheelhouse liners
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Flame Red
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Front Ventilated Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Overhead LED Lamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver S...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscript...
ALPINE LEATHER & SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Inte...
WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround Wheels: 22" x 9" Black Forged Aluminum Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season Black RAM Grille Badge
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Wa...
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP W/2_L -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control ...
