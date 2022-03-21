Menu
2020 RAM ProMaster

35,167 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

2020 RAM ProMaster

2020 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van SLT

2020 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van SLT

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,167KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8962720
  Stock #: C3397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # C3397
  • Mileage 35,167 KM

Vehicle Description

Cargo Van SLT, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24D -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
CARGO PARTITION PACKAGE -inc: Rear Wall Trim Cargo Partition without Window
WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" STEEL W/FULL COVERS (STD)
MOPAR TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class III Hitch Receiver 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness

