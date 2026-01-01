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Small SUV 4WD

2021 Audi Q5

86,499 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q5

45 quattro Premium

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14537214

2021 Audi Q5

45 quattro Premium

Location

Honda of Thornhill

88 Steeles Ave West, Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1

905-695-8888

Contact Seller

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
86,499KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1EAAFY3M2026361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Honda of Thornhill

Honda of Thornhill

88 Steeles Ave West, Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
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905-695-8888

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$28,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Honda of Thornhill

905-695-8888

2021 Audi Q5