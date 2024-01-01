Menu
Large Cars, 750Li xDrive Sedan, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268

2021 BMW 7 Series

49,858 KM

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Used
49,858KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4525
  • Mileage 49,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 750Li xDrive Sedan, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
