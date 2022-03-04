2021 Chevrolet Colorado

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 , 5 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8500373

8500373 Stock #: S9596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # S9596

Mileage 6,523 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD) TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.