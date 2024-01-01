Menu
Account
Sign In
Minivans 2WD, Touring L Plus 2WD, 1-Speed CVT, Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

69,722 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Touring L Plus Nav 10.1'' Screen Rear CrossPath Detection

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Touring L Plus Nav 10.1'' Screen Rear CrossPath Detection

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 11488046
  2. 11488046
  3. 11488046
  4. 11488046
  5. 11488046
  6. 11488046
  7. 11488046
  8. 11488046
Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,722KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 69,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, Touring L Plus 2WD, 1-Speed CVT, Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
BLACK SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 HYBRID (STD)
LUXURY WHITE PEARL
Liquid Titanium Accents
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: EFLITE ELECTRICALLY VARIABLE (STD)
ANODIZED SILVER IP BEZEL
WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" DIAMOND CUT W/PAINTED POCKETS (STD)
BLACK W/DIESEL GREY ST LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EJ -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Hybrid Transmission: eFlite Electrically Variable
TIRES: 235/65R17 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Thornhill, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee North 51,498 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Navigation Vented Seats 360 Camera for sale in Thornhill, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Navigation Vented Seats 360 Camera 18,780 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD Panoroof Blind Spot Navigation for sale in Thornhill, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD Panoroof Blind Spot Navigation 140,017 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2021 Chrysler Pacifica