2021 Dodge Durango

$40,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 5 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 89,540 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Premium instrument panel Smart Device Integration BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD) WHITE KNUCKLE Performance hood TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 6-Passenger Seating 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console Requires Subscription TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS -inc: Pirelli Brand Tires TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Trailer Brake Control Full-Size Spare Tire 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Steel Spare Wheel TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist WHEELS: 20" X 8" FINE SILVER (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Tungsten Accent Stitching Remote Start System 180-Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Pan...

