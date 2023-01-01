$40,994+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-316-3947
2021 Dodge Durango
GT AWD Sunroof Tech & Tow Grps Active Safety Heated Seats
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$40,994
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9714550
- Stock #: DD29CA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 89,540 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Dodge Durango GT AWD is a force to be reckoned with! It delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE KNUCKLE, Wheels: 20'' Black Split Spoke Alloys, Transmission: 8-Speed AUTOMATIC. Clean CARFAX!
This Dodge Durango Features the Following Options
Power Sunroof $1,425
Performance Hood $995
Premium Instrument Panel $995
Technology Group $950
Trailer Tow Group IV $950
Second-Row Fold and Tumble Captain Chairs $600
Blind-Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross-Path Detection $500
Heated Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof, Remote Start, Backup Camera w/ ParkSense, Active Cruise Control, LaneSense, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Electronic Trailer Braking Control, AWD, Heated 2nd Row Seats w/ Captain Tumble Chairs, 6 Seat Capacity, Paddle Shifters, Sport & Eco Modes, Voice Commands, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, USB/AUX, Multi-zone Climate w/ Rear Vents, Rear AC/USB Power, Push Button Start, Auto Start/Stop, Power Liftgate, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Auto Lights, Hill Start Assist, Compass, Garage Door Opener, Rain Sensing Wipers, PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors, Tungsten Accent Stitching, Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, Premium Door Trim Panel, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Dual Remote USB Charging Ports, Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, 2nd-Row Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, Trailer Brake Control, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Class IV Hitch Receiver, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, PREMIUM INSTRUMENT PANEL, POWER SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE HOOD, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION, BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS.
It's a great deal and priced to move, don't miss out on this one!
Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
Purchase Online Today
Purchase your car 100% online by clicking the orange Buy Now button and we'll take care of the rest. Of course it will be pending your final approval so we can still make changes. We're here to answer your questions, just submit a form inquiry or call us during our hours of operation. Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our dealerships (North York Chrysler and Caledon Chrysler). Please note that while every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur. Please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and specifications with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice.
CarHub Promises
CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.
*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.
*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.
*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.
*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $600 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.
*** Choice of 1000+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.
*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!
*** Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.