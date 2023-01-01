Menu
2021 Dodge Durango

89,540 KM

Details Description Features

$40,994

+ tax & licensing
$40,994

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2021 Dodge Durango

2021 Dodge Durango

GT AWD Sunroof Tech & Tow Grps Active Safety Heated Seats

2021 Dodge Durango

GT AWD Sunroof Tech & Tow Grps Active Safety Heated Seats

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$40,994

+ taxes & licensing

89,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9714550
  • Stock #: DD29CA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 89,540 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Dodge Durango GT AWD is a force to be reckoned with! It delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE KNUCKLE, Wheels: 20'' Black Split Spoke Alloys, Transmission: 8-Speed AUTOMATIC. Clean CARFAX!



This Dodge Durango Features the Following Options



Power Sunroof $1,425

Performance Hood $995

Premium Instrument Panel $995

Technology Group $950

Trailer Tow Group IV $950

Second-Row Fold and Tumble Captain Chairs $600

Blind-Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross-Path Detection $500



Heated Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof, Remote Start, Backup Camera w/ ParkSense, Active Cruise Control, LaneSense, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Electronic Trailer Braking Control, AWD, Heated 2nd Row Seats w/ Captain Tumble Chairs, 6 Seat Capacity, Paddle Shifters, Sport & Eco Modes, Voice Commands, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, USB/AUX, Multi-zone Climate w/ Rear Vents, Rear AC/USB Power, Push Button Start, Auto Start/Stop, Power Liftgate, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Auto Lights, Hill Start Assist, Compass, Garage Door Opener, Rain Sensing Wipers, PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors, Tungsten Accent Stitching, Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, Premium Door Trim Panel, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Bright Front Door Sill Scuff Pads, Bright Cargo Area Scuff Pads, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Dual Remote USB Charging Ports, Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, 2nd-Row Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, Trailer Brake Control, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Class IV Hitch Receiver, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, PREMIUM INSTRUMENT PANEL, POWER SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE HOOD, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION, BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS.



It's a great deal and priced to move, don't miss out on this one!


Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.


Purchase your car 100% online by clicking the orange Buy Now button and we'll take care of the rest. Of course it will be pending your final approval so we can still make changes. We're here to answer your questions, just submit a form inquiry or call us during our hours of operation. Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our dealerships (North York Chrysler and Caledon Chrysler). Please note that while every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur. Please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and specifications with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice.



CarHub Promises
CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.

*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty

*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.

*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.

*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.

*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $600 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.

*** Choice of 1000+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.

*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!

*** Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium instrument panel
Smart Device Integration
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
WHITE KNUCKLE
Performance hood
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 6-Passenger Seating 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
Requires Subscription
TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS -inc: Pirelli Brand Tires
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Trailer Brake Control Full-Size Spare Tire 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Steel Spare Wheel
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
WHEELS: 20" X 8" FINE SILVER (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Tungsten Accent Stitching Remote Start System 180-Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Pan...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

