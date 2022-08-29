$89,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,998
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E
2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E
GT Performance Edition
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$89,998
+ taxes & licensing
14,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9014149
- Stock #: C3424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C3424
- Mileage 14,234 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, GT Performance Edition AWD, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Electric Motor
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: SINGLE SPEED (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
ENGINE: RR PRIMARY & FR UPGRADED SECONDARY E MOTOR -inc: enhanced performance (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8