$38,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BASE
2021 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BASE
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$38,994
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,082KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # CR4924
- Mileage 54,082 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology Single AGM Battery (70 Amp-hr)
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 13,294 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 9,457 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 51,739 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CarHub North York Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
855-316-XXXX(click to show)
855-316-3947
Alternate Numbers(Toll Free)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,994
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2021 Ford Transit