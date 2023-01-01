$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
17,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10178940
- Stock #: C3515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,881 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Limited 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
White
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
Requires Subscription
Tires: 235/55R19 BSW AS
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Driver Seat Memory Front Ventilated Seats
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GG LIMITED -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" DIAMOND CUT ALUMINUM
ELITE INTERIOR GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navig...
ELITE GROUP -inc: Power Liftgate LED Taillamps Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Diamond Cut Aluminum Tires: 235/55R19 BSW AS Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature
