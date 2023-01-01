2021 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 8 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 17,881 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Four Wheel Drive Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors BLACK White Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH) Cross-Traffic Alert TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD) TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF Requires Subscription Tires: 235/55R19 BSW AS BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Driver Seat Memory Front Ventilated Seats ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GG LIMITED -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH) WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" DIAMOND CUT ALUMINUM ELITE INTERIOR GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navig... ELITE GROUP -inc: Power Liftgate LED Taillamps Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Diamond Cut Aluminum Tires: 235/55R19 BSW AS Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature

