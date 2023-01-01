$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Overland
Location
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
18,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9797716
- Stock #: C3712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 18,383 KM
Vehicle Description
Overland 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Monotone Paint
Suspension
Air Suspension
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" FULLY POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto 10.1" Touchscreen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetoo...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFV)
2ND-ROW 60/40 BENCH W/MANUAL TIP/SLIDE -inc: 3 Rear Seat Headrests Rear Centre 3-Point Seat Belt 7-Passenger Seating Power Folding Seatbacks Rear Seat Armrest w/Cup Holder
LUXURY TECH GROUP IV -inc: ATC w/4-Zone Temp Control Power Front Passenger Seatback Massage 2nd Row Manual Window Shades Wireless Charging Pad Power Driver Seatback Massage Power Adjust 12-Way Front Passenger Seat A/D Digital Display Rearview Mi...
ADVANCED PROTECH GROUP III -inc: Integrated Off-Road Camera Surround View Camera System Head-Up Display Rear Back-Up Camera Washer Map-In-Cluster Display Intersection Collision Assist System Highway Assist System Interior Rear-Facing Camera Ni...
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR (STD)
Front collision mitigation
GLOBAL BLACK W/GLOBAL BLK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS (TL)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Hold 'N Go 230MM Rear Axle GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25N -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFV) Trailer Tow Package Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
