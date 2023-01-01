Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

18,383 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Overland

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Overland

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9797716
  • Stock #: C3712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 18,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Overland 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Monotone Paint

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" FULLY POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto 10.1" Touchscreen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetoo...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFV)
2ND-ROW 60/40 BENCH W/MANUAL TIP/SLIDE -inc: 3 Rear Seat Headrests Rear Centre 3-Point Seat Belt 7-Passenger Seating Power Folding Seatbacks Rear Seat Armrest w/Cup Holder
LUXURY TECH GROUP IV -inc: ATC w/4-Zone Temp Control Power Front Passenger Seatback Massage 2nd Row Manual Window Shades Wireless Charging Pad Power Driver Seatback Massage Power Adjust 12-Way Front Passenger Seat A/D Digital Display Rearview Mi...
ADVANCED PROTECH GROUP III -inc: Integrated Off-Road Camera Surround View Camera System Head-Up Display Rear Back-Up Camera Washer Map-In-Cluster Display Intersection Collision Assist System Highway Assist System Interior Rear-Facing Camera Ni...
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR (STD)
Front collision mitigation
GLOBAL BLACK W/GLOBAL BLK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS (TL)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Hold 'N Go 230MM Rear Axle GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25N -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFV) Trailer Tow Package Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

