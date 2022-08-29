2021 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9201214

9201214 Stock #: C3496

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # C3496

Mileage 46,793 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Rear wheelhouse liners Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Lower Two Tone Paint Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Led Headlights BRIGHT WHITE DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST Requires Subscription WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV) GVWR: 3 265 KGS (7 200 LBS) COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Winter Front Grille Cover COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Wireless Charging Pad Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Remote Tailgate Release Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Second-Row Heated Seats Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black Grille Moustache w/Black Outline Black RAM Grille Badge POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Body-Colour Door Handles A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W REBEL -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV) ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Common Rail Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 250 Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 265 kgs (7 200 lbs) Front collision mitigation RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year Sirius...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.