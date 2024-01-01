2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20 5-Spoke Black Alloys, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (STD). Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options Diamond Black Crystal Pearl $395 Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat $800 (Incl. Center Stack Storage Drawer, 115--volt auxiliary power outlet, Power lumbar adjust, Power 10--way driver seat including 2--way lumbar). Customer Preferred Package $2,995 (Incl. 20X9.0 Semi--Gloss Black Alloys Whl, Warlock Package, Black powder--coated rear & front bumper, Black grille with Ram lettering, Rear heavy--duty shock absorbers, Park--Sense Rear Park Assist System). Luxury Group Electronics Convenience Group $995 (Incl. A/C with dual--zone automatic temperature control, Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay capable, Uconnect 4C with 8.4--inch display). Heated Seats & Wheel Group $595 (Incl. Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel). Remote Start & Security Alarm Group $595 (Incl. Security alarm, Remote start system). Utility Group $375 (Incl. LED fog lamps, Tow hooks). 3.55 rear axle ratio $125 (Incl. Sport performance hood, Performance decal). Black tubular side steps $700 Class IV hitch receiver $495 Spray--in bedliner $550ParkView Rear Back--Up Camera, Hill Start Assist, 4--wheel anti--lock disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Tow/Haul mode, Tire pressure monitoring system, Automatic headlamps, Cruise control, Power windows with front 1--touch up and down, Am/Fm/SiriusXM satellite radio ready, Bluetooth, 2 USB Ports, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, Hands--free communication with Bluetooth streaming Dont miss out on this one! Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor. Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/ *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

40,580 KM

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock Rear Park Assist System Class IV Hitch Receiver

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Used
40,580KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 40,580 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20'' 5-Spoke Black Alloys, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (STD). Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options Diamond Black Crystal Pearl $395 Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat $800 (Incl. Center Stack Storage Drawer, 115--volt auxiliary power outlet, Power lumbar adjust, Power 10--way driver seat including 2--way lumbar). Customer Preferred Package $2,995 (Incl. 20X9.0 Semi--Gloss Black Alloys Whl, Warlock Package, Black powder--coated rear & front bumper, Black grille with Ram lettering, Rear heavy--duty shock absorbers, Park--Sense Rear Park Assist System). Luxury Group Electronics Convenience Group $995 (Incl. A/C with dual--zone automatic temperature control, Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay capable, Uconnect 4C with 8.4--inch display). Heated Seats & Wheel Group $595 (Incl. Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel). Remote Start & Security Alarm Group $595 (Incl. Security alarm, Remote start system). Utility Group $375 (Incl. LED fog lamps, Tow hooks). 3.55 rear axle ratio $125 (Incl. Sport performance hood, Performance decal). Black tubular side steps $700 Class IV hitch receiver $495 Spray--in bedliner $550ParkView Rear Back--Up Camera, Hill Start Assist, 4--wheel anti--lock disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Tow/Haul mode, Tire pressure monitoring system, Automatic headlamps, Cruise control, Power windows with front 1--touch up and down, Am/Fm/SiriusXM satellite radio ready, Bluetooth, 2 USB Ports, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, Hands--free communication with Bluetooth streaming Don't miss out on this one! Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.


Drive Happy with CarHub

*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games



*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.



*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/



*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report



*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites





Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Spray-in bedliner

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Black Tubular Side Steps
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display A/C w/D...
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)
UTILITY GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT (P1) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Centre Stack Storage Drawer Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Black Door Handles Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Bi-Function...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

