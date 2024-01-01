$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock Rear Park Assist System Class IV Hitch Receiver
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 40,580 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 Classic delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20'' 5-Spoke Black Alloys, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (STD). Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. This Ram 1500 Classic Comes Equipped with These Options Diamond Black Crystal Pearl $395 Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat $800 (Incl. Center Stack Storage Drawer, 115--volt auxiliary power outlet, Power lumbar adjust, Power 10--way driver seat including 2--way lumbar). Customer Preferred Package $2,995 (Incl. 20X9.0 Semi--Gloss Black Alloys Whl, Warlock Package, Black powder--coated rear & front bumper, Black grille with Ram lettering, Rear heavy--duty shock absorbers, Park--Sense Rear Park Assist System). Luxury Group Electronics Convenience Group $995 (Incl. A/C with dual--zone automatic temperature control, Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay capable, Uconnect 4C with 8.4--inch display). Heated Seats & Wheel Group $595 (Incl. Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel). Remote Start & Security Alarm Group $595 (Incl. Security alarm, Remote start system). Utility Group $375 (Incl. LED fog lamps, Tow hooks). 3.55 rear axle ratio $125 (Incl. Sport performance hood, Performance decal). Black tubular side steps $700 Class IV hitch receiver $495 Spray--in bedliner $550ParkView Rear Back--Up Camera, Hill Start Assist, 4--wheel anti--lock disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Tow/Haul mode, Tire pressure monitoring system, Automatic headlamps, Cruise control, Power windows with front 1--touch up and down, Am/Fm/SiriusXM satellite radio ready, Bluetooth, 2 USB Ports, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, Hands--free communication with Bluetooth streaming Don't miss out on this one! Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
CarHub North York Chrysler
