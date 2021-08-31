2021 RAM Cargo Van

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Daytime Running Lights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Wood Floor Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) 2 Additional Key Fobs Power Folding Heated Mirrors QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic DOUBLE PASSENGER'S SEAT HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD) WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD) BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) REAR CARGO LED LAMP CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Ambient LED Interior Lighting Fog Lamps Cargo Net

