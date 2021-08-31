2021 RAM Cargo Van

- Listing ID: 7998702
- Stock #: C2841
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
3
Mileage
0 KM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Ambient LED Interior Lighting Fog Lamps Cargo Net
