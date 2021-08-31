Menu
2021 RAM Cargo Van

0 KM

Details Description Features

CarHub North York Chrysler

888-394-5933

2021 RAM Cargo Van

2021 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster BASE

2021 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster BASE

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

888-394-5933

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7998702
  Stock #: C2841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 High Roof 159" WB, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wood Floor
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
2 Additional Key Fobs
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
DOUBLE PASSENGER'S SEAT
HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
REAR CARGO LED LAMP
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box Shelf Above Roof Trim Underseat Storage Tray Ambient LED Interior Lighting Fog Lamps Cargo Net

