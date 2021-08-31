2022 Audi RS 6

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7795356

7795356 Stock #: C2725

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Mechanical All Wheel Drive Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Navigation System Heads-Up Display Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cooled Rear Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.