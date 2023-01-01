Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Edge

1,823 KM

Details Description Features

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 9806566
  2. 9806566
  3. 9806566
  4. 9806566
  5. 9806566
  6. 9806566
  7. 9806566
  8. 9806566
  9. 9806566
  10. 9806566
  11. 9806566
  12. 9806566
  13. 9806566
  14. 9806566
  15. 9806566
  16. 9806566
  17. 9806566
  18. 9806566
  19. 9806566
  20. 9806566
  21. 9806566
  22. 9806566
  23. 9806566
  24. 9806566
  25. 9806566
  26. 9806566
  27. 9806566
  28. 9806566
  29. 9806566
  30. 9806566
  31. 9806566
  32. 9806566
  33. 9806566
  34. 9806566
  35. 9806566
  36. 9806566
  37. 9806566
  38. 9806566
  39. 9806566
  40. 9806566
  41. 9806566
  42. 9806566
  43. 9806566
  44. 9806566
  45. 9806566
  46. 9806566
  47. 9806566
  48. 9806566
  49. 9806566
  50. 9806566
Contact Seller

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9806566
  • Stock #: C3715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,823 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Titanium AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
REPAIRS $2880

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

2020 Volvo XC60 Mome...
 39,212 KM
$44,929 + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX Tech
 63,902 KM
$38,698 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Tou...
 53,198 KM
$41,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory