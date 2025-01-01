$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Used
60,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # C5416
- Mileage 60,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Luxury 7-Passenger AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/231
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
STEEL GRAPHITE
NAVY/HARBOUR GREY LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
