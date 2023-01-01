$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
2022 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C4166
- Mileage 15,213 KM
Vehicle Description
Unlimited Sport S 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Telematics
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 476 KGS (5 460 LBS)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" TECH SILVER METALLIC ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
TIRES: P245/75R17 ALL-SEASON MICHELIN BRAND (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator GVWR: 2 476 kgs (5 460 lbs) Delete Alternator
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25S SPORT S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Deep T...
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
2022 Jeep Wrangler