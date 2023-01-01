Menu
Unlimited Sport S 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 Jeep Wrangler

16,136 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2022 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,136KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4162
  • Mileage 16,136 KM

Vehicle Description

Unlimited Sport S 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Side Steps w/Diamond-Plate Pattern

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
Remote proximity keyless entry
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
SARGE GREEN
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD)
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection LED Taillamps Black Injection-Moulded Rear Bumper
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" TECH SILVER METALLIC ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
TIRES: P245/75R17 ALL-SEASON MICHELIN BRAND (STD)
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S SPORT S -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Deep Tint...

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

2022 Jeep Wrangler