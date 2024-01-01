Menu
Account
Sign In
Unlimited Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220

2022 Jeep Wrangler

41,156 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Sky Roof Rear CrossPath Detection

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Sky Roof Rear CrossPath Detection

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 11458357
  2. 11458357
  3. 11458357
  4. 11458357
  5. 11458357
  6. 11458357
  7. 11458357
  8. 11458357
  9. 11458357
  10. 11458357
  11. 11458357
  12. 11458357
  13. 11458357
  14. 11458357
  15. 11458357
  16. 11458357
  17. 11458357
  18. 11458357
  19. 11458357
  20. 11458357
  21. 11458357
  22. 11458357
  23. 11458357
  24. 11458357
  25. 11458357
  26. 11458357
  27. 11458357
  28. 11458357
  29. 11458357
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,156KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Unlimited Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Requires Subscription
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
GVWR: 2 517 KGS (5 550 LBS)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN
SKY 1-TOUCH POWER TOP -inc: Removable Rear Glass Quarter Panels Rear Glass Quarter Panel Storage Bag
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: P255/70R18 All-Terrain Front Heated Seats
MOPAR Doors Off Mirror Kit
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator GVWR: 2 517 kgs (5 550 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit for sale in Thornhill, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit 44,916 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUMMIT RESERVE for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUMMIT RESERVE 30,211 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit for sale in Thornhill, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit 44,171 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler