$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2022 RAM 3500
2022 RAM 3500
Big Horn
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
33,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9906512
- Stock #: RP3921A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RP3921A
- Mileage 33,588 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
GVWR: 6 350 KG (14 000 LBS)
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
BRIGHT FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Bright Accent Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Bright Wheel Covers Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps Wheels: 17" x 6" Chrome-Clad Steel 2 721 kg (6 000 lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext GVWR: 6 350 kg (14...
LEVEL C EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror LED Taillamps Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Fog Lamps Glove Box Lamp Footwell C...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover Current Generati...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot A/C w/Dual-Zone Auto Temperature Control GPS Navigation SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Conne...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
189-LITRE (50-GALLON) FUEL TANK
MOPAR DOT CERTIFIED ROADSIDE SAFETY KIT -inc: 3 Reflecting Triangles Spare Fuses 2 Red Vinyl Flags DOT Fire Extinguisher
BLACK/LT MOUNTAIN BROWN PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full-L...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8