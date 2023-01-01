Menu
2022 RAM 3500

33,588 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2022 RAM 3500

2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn

2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: RP3921A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,588 KM

Vehicle Description

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
GVWR: 6 350 KG (14 000 LBS)
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
BRIGHT FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Bright Accent Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Bright Wheel Covers Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps Wheels: 17" x 6" Chrome-Clad Steel 2 721 kg (6 000 lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext GVWR: 6 350 kg (14...
LEVEL C EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror LED Taillamps Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Fog Lamps Glove Box Lamp Footwell C...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover Current Generati...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot A/C w/Dual-Zone Auto Temperature Control GPS Navigation SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Conne...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
189-LITRE (50-GALLON) FUEL TANK
MOPAR DOT CERTIFIED ROADSIDE SAFETY KIT -inc: 3 Reflecting Triangles Spare Fuses 2 Red Vinyl Flags DOT Fire Extinguisher
BLACK/LT MOUNTAIN BROWN PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full-L...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

