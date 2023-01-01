2022 Volkswagen Jetta

$39,916 + taxes & licensing 6 , 2 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: C3603

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 6,247 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation

