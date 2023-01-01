$39,916+ tax & licensing
$39,916
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI BASE
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
6,247KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: C3603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, DSG, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8