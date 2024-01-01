$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango
SXT Plus AWD
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,980KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # C4539
- Mileage 12,980 KM
Vehicle Description
SXT Plus AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
OCTANE RED PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/SHIFT INSERT
3RD ROW SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 60/40 Fold & Tumble Seat 3rd Row Power Folding Headrest 3rd Row Seat 7-Passenger Seating
SXT BLACKTOP GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum Body-Colour Lower Fascia Body-Colour Sill Moulding Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Wheel Lip Moulding Gloss Black Badges Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS ...
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Trailer Brake Control 180-Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BK SXT PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking
