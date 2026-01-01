$28,388+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Honda CR-V
LX
2023 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Honda of Thornhill
88 Steeles Ave West, Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
905-695-8888
$28,388
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
87,801KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS3H21PH001079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2023 Honda CR-V LX 87,801 KM $28,388 + tax & lic
Email Honda of Thornhill
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Honda of Thornhill
88 Steeles Ave West, Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
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Call Dealer
905-695-XXXX(click to show)
$28,388
+ taxes & licensing>
Honda of Thornhill
905-695-8888
2023 Honda CR-V